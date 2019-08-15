Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.73 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sorl Auto Parts updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Sorl Auto Parts stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,920. Sorl Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49.

Get Sorl Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorl Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sorl Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorl Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.