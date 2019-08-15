Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,648,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 3,923,500 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 331,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.85. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.