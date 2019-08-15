SOLVE Market Capitalization Tops $35.58 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $35.58 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00270819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.01320988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023240 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000437 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,144,058 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

