Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 12,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,924. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.07. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,822,581 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.