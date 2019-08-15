Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,255,300 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 1,387,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOHU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of SOHU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 401,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,459. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $374.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 53.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

