Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,446.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,372.00, with a volume of 325,616 shares changing hands.

SKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Numis Securities cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,415 ($31.56) to GBX 2,475 ($32.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,691.67 ($35.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,521.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,326.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.28 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

