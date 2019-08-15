Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,579 ($20.63).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smiths Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,760 ($23.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68).

LON:SMIN traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,530 ($19.99). The stock had a trading volume of 734,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,591.97. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,676.50 ($21.91).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

