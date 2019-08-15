Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on Sleep Country Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.06.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$20.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $742.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.76. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$33.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

