SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Shares Up 1.7%

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.75 and last traded at $88.75, 119 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

