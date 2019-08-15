Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Lowered to $61.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

SBGI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 8,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,944. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $106,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

