Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $103,350.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,622. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
