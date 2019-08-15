Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $103,350.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,622. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,209,000 after buying an additional 381,340 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $15,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 709.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.