Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.23. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.