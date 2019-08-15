Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 230.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 65.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $283,140.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,144.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 209.93, a current ratio of 51.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

