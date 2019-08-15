Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $197,884,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.22. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.72.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

