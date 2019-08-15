Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCAU opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCAU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oddo Securities raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

