Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,916 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at $2,922,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 340,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,706 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,014,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,498,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 34.4% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 379,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 97,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.59.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

