Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

