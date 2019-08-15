Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,258,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,618,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,327,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 50.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,905,000 after purchasing an additional 193,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,216,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,300,000 after purchasing an additional 170,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Connections news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Hansen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

WCN traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 51,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,073. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.20. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.30.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

