Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,309 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund makes up about 1.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 374.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 447,724 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 195,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 170,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 82,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEM stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 10,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

