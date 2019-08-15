Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,145 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $45,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,874 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

