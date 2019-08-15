Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,447 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 605.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.90. 2,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.78 and a 52-week high of $154.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

