Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 154,170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 206,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,819,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,966,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,618,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $430,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 861,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,611 and have sold 115,000 shares valued at $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.