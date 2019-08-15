Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,069 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

FLOT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,531 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

