Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.80. 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,482. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.61.

