Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 9,692 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14,996.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 247,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 13,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

