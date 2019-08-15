Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.06

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and traded as high as $102.00. Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 27,136 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.49.

Get Sigma Capital Group alerts:

In related news, insider James C. McMahon bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £17,250 ($22,540.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 52,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,655 over the last three months.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.