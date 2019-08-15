Short Interest in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Increases By 8.9%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,152,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 19,418,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.85. 2,992,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $19,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,823,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,834,000 after acquiring an additional 819,965 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

