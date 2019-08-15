Short Interest in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Increases By 6.5%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,895,600 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 18,680,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,995,609. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,341,340,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,110,000 after buying an additional 5,420,834 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,836,000 after buying an additional 5,025,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,746,000 after buying an additional 1,111,769 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

