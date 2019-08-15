Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expands By 19.0%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 448,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNCE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 141,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

