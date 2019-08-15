Short Interest in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Declines By 17.1%

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 1,090,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $654,559.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,179.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get GMS alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $880.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.40. GMS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.