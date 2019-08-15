Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Drops By 13.8%

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,069,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 1,241,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 460,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

