Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Drops By 13.7%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,072,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,242,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $6,062,587.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $3,826,179.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,184 shares of company stock valued at $69,634,493 over the last three months. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $1,841,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $41,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

