Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Decreases By 10.2%

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,700 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 1,033,500 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 159,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,321. The company has a market capitalization of $272.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.91. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $2,127,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

