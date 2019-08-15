Short Interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Expands By 6.7%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,900 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 6,207,600 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 823,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $468,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,287,662 shares of company stock worth $608,080,296. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $3,848,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,343. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,001.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

