Short Interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Expands By 6.7%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,900 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 6,207,600 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 823,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $468,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,287,662 shares of company stock worth $608,080,296. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,343. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,001.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.