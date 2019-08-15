Short Interest in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Declines By 17.0%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,115,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 7,365,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.
In other Century Aluminum news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore acquired 5,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,656.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 1,066,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.67 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.94. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
