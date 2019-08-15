Short Interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Expands By 11.7%

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,024,600 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 111,017,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

BMY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

