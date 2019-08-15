Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Grows By 17.6%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 409,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,554. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $220.05 and a 52 week high of $338.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.