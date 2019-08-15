Short Interest in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Decreases By 11.8%

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 791,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth about $3,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 35.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 24.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,092. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.38.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

