Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 68.9% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 909,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 103,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.54. 10,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $121.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

