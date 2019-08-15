Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $483,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $4,090,814. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.