Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,099 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 58.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 15.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

ETW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

