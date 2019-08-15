Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,210,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 593.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $12,178,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 88,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,193. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $165,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $3,984,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

