Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,717 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,647,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $20,691,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,606,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,209,000 after buying an additional 400,923 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,688,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,110,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,891,000 after buying an additional 216,100 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,443.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $353,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 8,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,638. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

