Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.67. 3,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.16. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,810 shares of company stock worth $621,819 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

