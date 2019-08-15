Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the second quarter worth $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the first quarter worth $162,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

