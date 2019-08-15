Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,901 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $67.56. 94,876 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68.

