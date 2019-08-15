Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Severn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

SVBI stock remained flat at $$7.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.82. Severn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.