ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 31,183 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $7,210,540.59.

NOW stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $252.87. 465,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,905. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $303.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.35, a P/E/G ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

