Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Athersys worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 52.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 23.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 145,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 166,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 342,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Athersys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

