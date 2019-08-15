Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits Market Cap of $2.88 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $303,836.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,182,270,515 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

